October Auto Sales Preview: Strong Growth Amid Weak Retail Trends Expected; Eicher, Hero, TVS, Escorts To Lead

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will be in focus this month, as they are expected to report strong sales numbers for the month of October. This will be the first with positive double-digit growth for the company, and the company seems to be building inventory on expectations of the festive season.

Nuvama says season demand has been strong, with higher growth in rural areas while north/west regions have outpaced the south region.

Hero MotoCorp’s number in the festive season is noteworthy, as the company expects to build up at least 10% of its inventory for the year in the month of Diwali. This time as well, the company, which sold roughly 56 lakh bikes last year, is expected to wholesale 6.4 lakh vehicles, growing 10% compared to last year.

TVS is expected to continue its steady low-digit growth, while Bajaj will have a soft month due to growing 20-25% in the last two months.

According to Nomura, two-wheeler industry wholesales are likely to be up 7% on a yearly basis. Nomura’s industry checks indicate slowing demand trends in two wheelers as well.