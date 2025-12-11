Lilly's Experimental Shot Cuts Body Weight By 23% In Study

A next-generation obesity shot from Eli Lilly & Co. helped patients lose almost a quarter of their body weight, potentially making the experimental drug the most potent weight-loss medicine yet.

The late-stage study was designed to measure weight loss and pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, a condition closely linked to obesity. Patients on the highest dose of the drug — called retatrutide — lost more than 23% of their body weight in 68 weeks, Lilly said in a statement Thursday. Study participants experienced a more than 62% reduction in knee pain, according to a self-reported questionnaire.

Wall Street was expecting the latest study to show weight loss of about 20% to 23%, with at least a 50% reduction in knee pain. The results exceeded expectations, with some patients losing so much weight they decided to drop out of the trial, Lilly said. The drugmaker’s shares rose 3% in trading before US exchanges opened.

“We believe retatrutide could become an important option for patients with significant weight loss needs and certain complications, including knee osteoarthritis,” Kenneth Custer, president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, said in the statement.

The latest results will help cement Lilly’s dominance in the obesity market that’s expected to hit $100 billion by 2030. The company’s shot Zepbound is already the most popular weight-loss medication, but Lilly is racing to develop drugs that are more effective, easier to take or that offer benefits like fewer side effects.

The stakes for these next-generation compounds are high: rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares plummeted the most on record after an experimental shot fell short of expectations last year. The drug, CagriSema, helped patients lose an average of 20.4% of their weight — less than the 25% the drugmaker had promised. Novo trimmed gains to 2.2% in Copenhagen trading on Thursday.