Oberoi Realty's Nepean Sea Road Deal: Decoding The Rs 1,000 Crore Mumbai Land Play

Nepean Sea Road is among the most exclusive residential corridors in India. The current market data shows average property prices ranging from Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000 per square foot for standard luxury apartments. At the same time, ultra-premium sea-facing units command upwards of Rs 2 lakh per square foot.

The area's appeal lies in its scarcity, given that South Mumbai has no new land for development. The only way to create fresh inventory is through the redevelopment of aging buildings, which is what Oberoi is doing here. This supply constraint, combined with sustained demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals, keeps prices elevated.

Mumbai's luxury housing market recorded sales worth Rs 14,750 crore in the first half of 2025, the highest ever for a six-month period.

South Mumbai's market share inched up to 10% from 8% over the last 12 months. A renewed interest in premium properties provides a favourable backdrop for Oberoi's latest venture.