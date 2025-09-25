Nykaa Announces Deepika Padukone As Global Brand Ambassador
Nykaa on Thursday, Sept. 25 announced Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. "The actress, entrepreneur, mental health advocate, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and above all, is a timeless beauty who has defined beauty on her own terms at every stage of life," the beauty and wellness platform said in its official statement.
"In Deepika Padukone, Nykaa has found not just a muse, but a mirror," the company said. Founded in 2012, Nykaa from the very beginning has embraced beauty in all its shades, moods, and forms – because true beauty defies a one-size-fits-all approach. It’s deeply personal, constantly evolving, and as unique as the individual who wears it.
Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, "We are proud to welcome Deepika Padukone to the Nykaa family. As a global cultural icon, her authenticity and versatility perfectly complement our vision to lead the transformation of beauty in India and beyond."
"Deepika’s ability to inspire across generations strengthens our mission to build a beauty ecosystem where commerce, culture, and community converge, empowering millions to own their unique journeys. Together, we are committed to making beauty truly borderless, inclusive, accessible, and celebrated by all," she said.
For Padukone, this partnership reflects her personal truth: “Beauty for me has never been about the spotlight alone – it has always been about the everyday rituals and practicing them with consistency. And nobody understands this better than Nykaa.
"Nykaa understands that beauty isn’t just for the big occasions but also for the moments in between. Together we are committed to inspire millions to define beauty on their own terms," she further added.
Over the past decade, Nykaa has grown from a retailer into a movement, democratising beauty across India and empowering over 45 million consumers with the best of global brands, homegrown heroes, expert education, and immersive experiences to explore their relationship with beauty, as per an exchange filing.
Nykaa’s and Deepika’s message to every woman is simple: You don’t need an occasion to show up for yourself. Beauty is not about looking a certain way; it’s about feeling at home in your own skin.