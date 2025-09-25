Nykaa Announces Deepika Padukone As Global Brand Ambassador

"Deepika’s ability to inspire across generations strengthens our mission to build a beauty ecosystem where commerce, culture, and community converge, empowering millions to own their unique journeys. Together, we are committed to making beauty truly borderless, inclusive, accessible, and celebrated by all," she said.

For Padukone, this partnership reflects her personal truth: “Beauty for me has never been about the spotlight alone – it has always been about the everyday rituals and practicing them with consistency. And nobody understands this better than Nykaa.

"Nykaa understands that beauty isn’t just for the big occasions but also for the moments in between. Together we are committed to inspire millions to define beauty on their own terms," she further added.

Over the past decade, Nykaa has grown from a retailer into a movement, democratising beauty across India and empowering over 45 million consumers with the best of global brands, homegrown heroes, expert education, and immersive experiences to explore their relationship with beauty, as per an exchange filing.

Nykaa’s and Deepika’s message to every woman is simple: You don’t need an occasion to show up for yourself. Beauty is not about looking a certain way; it’s about feeling at home in your own skin.