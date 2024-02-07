Nykaa Q3 Results Review: Analysts Cut Ebitda Estimates As Ad Income Fell; Fashion, B2B Shine

Brokerages cut Ebitda estimates of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of Nykaa, for the current fiscal, citing weaker performance as advertisement income fell, even as fashion and B2B shine.

The online beauty and fashion retailer’s third-quarter revenue met analysts' estimates, while profit doubled sequentially but fell short of expectations.

The consolidated net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 123% year-on-year to Rs 17.4 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 32.55 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The revenue growth was healthy, at 22% year-on-year. Gross margins declined 90 basis points year-on-year, weighed by higher discounting in own brands and lower ad income, according to Jefferies.

"Contribution margin saw a sharper 320 basis point year-on-year decline due to higher marketing spends, given the muted demand environment," the brokerage said in a Feb. 6 note.

Beauty, personal care and e-commerce are the perfect match, according to HSBC Global Research. It expects the segment's market to grow at a 20–30% CAGR over the coming decade, followed by a decade of double-digit growth.