Nykaa Incorporates Unit Nysaa In Saudi Arabia For Online, Offline Sale Of Beauty Products

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of fashion e-retailer Nykaa, announced that it has incorporated a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia for the online and offline sale of beauty products on Friday.

The new subsidiary, named Nysaa Trading LLC., will operate under the brand name "Nysaa KSA," it said in an exchange filing.

Nysaa KSA will be involved in the "international and domestic sale/trade/retail of beauty and personal care products (both online and offline) and other related activities," the filing added.

The main objective of the new subsidiary is to trade in cosmetics, toiletry, perfumes, soaps, and beauty and hair care products, it further noted.

FSN E-Commerce noted that it has subscribed share capital of 300,000 Saudi Riyal, or around Rs 66.8 lakh, in Nysaa KSA.