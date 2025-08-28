Nykaa Eyes Growth In UK And Beyond

India’s largest beauty retailer FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which owns the Nykaa platform, is expanding overseas business operations in an attempt to take on global cosmetics giants outside of its home market.

The Mumbai-based company is launching Kay Beauty in the UK Thursday with Ulta Beauty Inc.-owned Space NK, FSN’s Co-Founder and Executive Director Adwaita Nayar said in an interview. It’s part of an effort to grow the brand — developed in partnership with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif in 2019 — beyond India, potentially including “the US, Middle East and certain markets in Asia,”she said.

FSN’s UK push for Kay, which will be across 13 stores and Space NK’s online platform, faces the challenge of increasing brand awareness in a very competitive cosmetics and skin care market. FSN will also be tussling with stalwarts from L’Oreal SA to Estee Lauder Cos Inc. for shelf space in these UK stores.

Kay plans to sell a range of standard cosmetics suitable for a range of skin complexions, Nayar said. It’ll also retail specialty items such as kohl, an eyeliner-like product often used by South Asian women.

FSN, which had a blockbuster debut in 2021, has sought to establish a presence abroad by targeting the Middle East, partnering with United Arab Emirates-based Apparel Group and opening up a retail outlet last year in Dubai. The company has set up subsidiaries in Qatar and Oman as well.