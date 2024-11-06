Nxtra To Invest Rs 5,000 Crore To Double Data Centre Capacity To 400 MW By 2027

Bharti Airtel’s data centre company Nxtra plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore to double its capacity to around 400 megawatts over the next three years, the firm said on Wednesday. The company had earlier set a target of reaching around 400-megawatt capacity by 2025. Nxtra said it has become the first data centre in India to leverage AI to build digitised facilities engineered to drive smart capabilities like predictive maintenance, enhanced operational and energy efficiency, streamlined automation of operations and optimised capex utilisation.