NXP Semiconductors To Invest $1 Billion In India, Double R&D Efforts: CEO Kurt Sievers

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a Dutch semiconductor manufacturing and design company, is planning to invest over $1 billion in India and double its research and development efforts in the region, said Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers.

"NXP is committed to double its R&D efforts here in the country in the next few years, which is far in excess of a billion dollars," Sievers said while speaking at the Semicon India conference in Greater Noida on Sept. 11.

He added that the company is in talks with the automotive sector and other industries in the country. The company is also interested in applying for the design-linked incentive schemes, which are currently open only for startups, according to reports. NXP Semiconductors has four semiconductor design centres, with about 3,000 employees in India.

India houses the research, development and design centres of multiple international giants such as AMD, Qualcomm, Intel and Micron, among others.

At the Semicon India conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s role in the semiconductor ecosystem. He noted that India's semiconductor industry has special diodes, and energy flows both ways from the government and investors.

India provides an integrated ecosystem for chip companies, with 20% of global talent being Indian. Companies have three-dimensional power in India—a reformist government, a growing manufacturing base, and an aspirational market—the PM added.

“India will play a big role in furthering the global semiconductor industry. India today supports 50% in costs for companies looking to invest. Five projects with Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment are underway, and several projects are in the pipeline. India should aspire to have an India-made chip in every device in the world,” he said.