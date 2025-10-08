Nvidia To Continue Sponsoring H-1B Visas Despite Donald Trump’s $100,000 Fee: Report
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has assured employees that the company will continue sponsoring H-1B visas and cover all associated costs.
Chipmaker Nvidia will continue sponsoring H-1B visas and cover all related costs, despite the $1,00,000 fee imposed on new applications under US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, reported Business Insider.
The message, delivered by CEO Jensen Huang, was aimed at reassuring employees following widespread panic and apprehension among tech workers on H-1B visas, many of whom are from India and China, according to Reuters.
In an internal memo, which Business Insider reviewed, Huang reflected on the personal impact of immigration and reiterated his support for the changes.
He wrote, “As one of many immigrants at NVIDIA, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives. And the miracle of NVIDIA — built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world — would not be possible without immigration.”
Huang also highlighted the importance of legal immigration to the tech industry, stating, “Legal immigration remains essential to ensuring the U.S. continues to lead in technology and ideas,” adding that the Trump “administration’s recent changes reaffirm this.”
Like much of the wider chip and tech industry, Nvidia employs a significant number of overseas staff. Huang has repeatedly highlighted that around half of the world’s AI researchers are Chinese, reported Reuters.
H-1B visas allow companies to employ foreign nationals in speciality occupations. Under Trump’s order, new H-1B recipients cannot enter the US unless their sponsoring employer pays an additional $1,00,000. The administration clarified that the fee does not apply to existing H-1B holders or to applications submitted before Sept. 21.
In September, US lawmakers requested that major companies explain why they are hiring thousands of foreign workers on H-1B visas while reducing other roles. California, home to Silicon Valley and tech giants such as Nvidia, has consistently ranked first in the country for the number of visa applications submitted annually since 2018, according to USCIS data, reported Reuters.
With a market capitalisation of $4.5 trillion, Nvidia is also a leading H-1B sponsor, with around 1,500 visa approvals in 2025, reported Business Insider.