Nvidia To Continue Sponsoring H-1B Visas Despite Donald Trump’s $100,000 Fee: Report

Like much of the wider chip and tech industry, Nvidia employs a significant number of overseas staff. Huang has repeatedly highlighted that around half of the world’s AI researchers are Chinese, reported Reuters.

H-1B visas allow companies to employ foreign nationals in speciality occupations. Under Trump’s order, new H-1B recipients cannot enter the US unless their sponsoring employer pays an additional $1,00,000. The administration clarified that the fee does not apply to existing H-1B holders or to applications submitted before Sept. 21.



In September, US lawmakers requested that major companies explain why they are hiring thousands of foreign workers on H-1B visas while reducing other roles. California, home to Silicon Valley and tech giants such as Nvidia, has consistently ranked first in the country for the number of visa applications submitted annually since 2018, according to USCIS data, reported Reuters.



With a market capitalisation of $4.5 trillion, Nvidia is also a leading H-1B sponsor, with around 1,500 visa approvals in 2025, reported Business Insider.