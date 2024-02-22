Nvidia Stock Rally: How Indian Investors Can Ride The Wave

Shares of Nvidia Corp. have surged over 200% in the past year as the chipmaker benefits from the artificial intelligence frenzy.

The American semiconductor manufacturer's stock has jumped 225.1% in the past year. It has gained 40% since the start of 2024, with its market capitalisation increasing over $400 billion, bringing its valuation to $1.7 trillion.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 3.65 times year-on-year to $22.1 billion, beating the Bloomberg estimate of $20.41 billion.

Let's take a look at how Indian investors can buy Nvidia shares: