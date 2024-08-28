Dishwasher, Waiter To CEO: Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang's LinkedIn Profile Reflects Meteoric Rise

Jensen Huang, the CEO of American chipmaker Nvidia has listed 'dishwasher', 'waiter', and 'busboy' in the experience section of his LinkedIn profile. He is the 12th richest man in the world with a net worth of $112 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

However, Huang had his share of struggles before he reached the top of the rung. As a teenager, he washed dishes and cleaned toilets at a restaurant named Denny's. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked at the restaurant from 1978 to 1983.