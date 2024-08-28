Dishwasher, Waiter To CEO: Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang's LinkedIn Profile Reflects Meteoric Rise
"I've cleaned more toilets than all of you combined,'' the CEO said during an interview at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in March.
Jensen Huang, the CEO of American chipmaker Nvidia has listed 'dishwasher', 'waiter', and 'busboy' in the experience section of his LinkedIn profile. He is the 12th richest man in the world with a net worth of $112 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
However, Huang had his share of struggles before he reached the top of the rung. As a teenager, he washed dishes and cleaned toilets at a restaurant named Denny's. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked at the restaurant from 1978 to 1983.
In an interview at Stanford's Graduate School of Business in March, Huang spoke about his life journey.
"To me, no task is beneath me because, remember, I used to be a dishwasher. I used to clean toilets. I cleaned a lot of toilets. I've cleaned more toilets than all of you combined,'" the CEO said.
He added that this work ethic infused immense respect for all kinds of work, and he was not afraid to get his hands dirty.
Although Taiwan is Jensen Huang's birthplace, his family moved to Thailand when he was 5 years old. At the age of 9, he was sent to the US along with his uncle.
As an immigrant, Huang had to rough it out. He graduated in electrical engineering and did an MS from Stanford University. Huang co-founded Nvidia Corp. in 1993 and currently owns about 3% of the company.