Nvidia Backs Little-Known Upstart in India’s Biggest AI Bet Yet

Yotta’s strategy is to offer high-performance computing capabilities from data centers in India so the country’s corporations, startups and researchers will be able to develop their own AI services. Nvidia’s chips, the most advanced on the market, are essential for training large language models and building applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft Corp.’s coding assistant, GitHub Copilot. Gupta figures he’s got an edge over cloud computing services outside the country because of latency issues, and he vows to offer the least expensive access to Nvidia AI chips in the world. He’s even considering letting Indian startups with tight budgets give him equity instead of cash.