Nuvama Wealth To Incorporate Mutual Fund Subsidiary After SEBI Nod

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to run a mutual fund business after market regulator SEBI gave its approval.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday granted approval to the company to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund, thereby enabling it to launch schemes including Specialized Investment Fund category, according to a stock exchange filing.

"The final approval for registration of Mutual Fund will be granted by SEBI subject to fulfilment by the Company of the requirements stipulated in the said letter," it added.

Nuvama applied to SEBI for entry into the mutual fund business in January this year.

The incorporation of the wholly-owned subsidiary Nuvama Mutual Fund Trustee Services Ltd. is subject to the approval of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other relevant statutory and regulatory authorities.