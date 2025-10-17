Number Of GCCs To Rise At Over 2,500 By 2030 From Current 1,700: ICRA

ICRA expects "the number of GCCs to rise from about 1,700 currently to more than 2,500 by 2030, generating over USD 100 billion in revenue and scaling workforce capacity by 1.5-2 times."

Anupama Reddy, Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said the country’s unique combination of cost competitiveness, deep talent pool, and proactive policy support are attracting global enterprises to establish and expand their strategic operations here.