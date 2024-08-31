Numaligarh Refinery Reports Rs 23,731 Crore Revenue And Rs 2,160 Crore Profit

The Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. has recorded a revenue earning of Rs 23,731 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,160 crore during the financial year 2023-24, chairman Ranjit Rath said here on Friday.

''The financial year ended on a positive note despite loss of operations during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 on account of planned refinery shutdown and an unforeseen fire incident'', Rath said at a press conference after NRL's 31st annual general meeting held here.