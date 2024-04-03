NTPC To Adani Power — How Emergency Supply Rules Will Benefit Power, Gas Firms

The Power Ministry of India is set to conduct a meeting with gas based power projects to examine whether directions under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, need to be issued for the upcoming summer.

This comes after the Indian Meteorological Department projected higher than normal maximum and minimum temperatures across the country except in select isolated pockets of Northwest, Northeast, Central and Peninsular India.

A possible issuance stands to benefit not only power operators but also gas transmission companies.