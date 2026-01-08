NTPC Scopes 30 Sites Across India In Fresh Bid For Nuclear Expansion

India’s state-run power producer NTPC Ltd. is scoping at least 30 locations across the country where it could build nuclear power projects, part of a plan to expand its clean energy portfolio, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sites are spread across 5 to 6 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha, the people said, asking not to be named as the discussions aren’t final. They declined to share the exact locations, fearing it could trigger local protests.

NTPC sharpened its ambitions as part of a national goal to reach 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047, aiming to install 30% of that target. The company, India’s largest power producer, hopes to firm up a selection by the middle of this year, a crucial step before seeking global bids for large reactors, the people said.

A spokesperson for NTPC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sites will require a swathe of regulatory clearances before construction can begin. Upcoming plants should be at least 1 kilometer away from residential settlements, sit on a low seismic zone and be close to a water source.

The government passed a new nuclear law last month to assuage suppliers’ concerns over India’s liability regime that had spooked global investors, including General Electric Co, Electricite de France and Westinghouse Electric Co LLC.

As India opens up its market to foreign participants, NTPC has been discussing technical details with potential suppliers, an exchange that will underpin the structure of future global tenders, the people said. The company has signed non-disclosure pacts with EDF and Russia’s Rosatom Corp., and will likely engage with US and South Korean partners, they said.

EDF and Rosatom didn’t immediately respond to an emailed query about the conversations.

NTPC and its ventures have an installed capacity of 85.6 gigawatts, nearly 84% of which is run on coal and natural gas. It’s now adding clean power capacity, including hydropower, renewables and nuclear, to reduce the concentration of fossil fuels in its portfolio.