NTPC's Nuclear Energy Plans To Take Shape In 2032: CMD Gurdeep Singh

Nuclear energy is among the non-fossil fuel-based energy that NTPC Ltd. looks to tap in the coming period. The top brass of India's largest state-run power producer sees its plans in this sector taking shape in 2032.

"In terms of nuclear energy, we are just at the beginning. By 2032, we expect to build a capacity of 2 gigawatts," Gurdeep Singh, chairperson and managing director of NTPC, told NDTV Profit.

NTPC is also in discussion with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the Department of Atomic Energy on "how to participate in the small modular reactors", Singh added. "This will be very capital intensive, very technological, and more than that, there will be many regulations that need to be taken care of."

NTPC Green Energy Ltd., which is the company's initial public offering-bound renewable energy arm, will focus on solar and wind energy, along with green hydrogen derivatives.

For nuclear energy, NTPC will launch a new subsidiary, NTPC Nuclear Energy Corp., Singh said. However, the first project under the nuclear segment has already been initiated in a joint venture with the state-run Nuclear Power Corp.