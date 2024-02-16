NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNTPC, NALCO Ink Initial Pact For Power Supply
NTPC, NALCO Ink Initial Pact For Power Supply

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC, and Jagdish Arora, Director (Project &Technical), NALCO in the national capital, the power producer said in a statement.

16 Feb 2024, 07:44 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NTPC website)</p></div>
State-owned NTPC on Friday said it has inked an initial agreement with NALCO to supply over 1,200 MW of round-the-clock power for the aluminium maker's operations in Odisha.

"NTPC signed a non-binding MoU with National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) to supply about 1,200 MW or more of round-the-clock uninterrupted power to cater to the requirement of NALCO for its expansion of smelter plant capacity in Angul, Odisha," the statement said.

The supply options would include coal-based thermal, solar, wind, energy storage or any combination of the same, it added.

