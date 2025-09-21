NTPC Looks To Acquire Uranium Assets Overseas To Ensure Fuel For Future Nuclear Projects

Home-grown power giant NTPC, which is diversifying into clean energy generation, looks to acquire uranium assets overseas to ensure fuel availability for its future nuclear projects, according to a company official.

Established as a thermal-based power generator in 1975, NTPC Ltd (erstwhile National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd), has been increasing its capacity while diversifying into new modes of energy generation.

The country's largest power generator has an installed capacity of 83,026 megawatts at group level based on fuel sources like coal, gas/liquid fuel, hydro, and solar, according to the NTPC website.

To increase its non fossil fuel-based energy generation capacity, the company has plans to set up nuclear projects at various locations in India, both through joint venture route and individually.