NTPC Inks 50:50 Join Venture Deal With Rajasthan Government For Thermal Power Plant

NTPC Ltd. has entered into a 50:50 joint venture agreement with the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) to own and operate the Chhabra Thermal Power Plant, located in Rajasthan. The deal, signed on Nov. 4, will see the two entities equally share ownership and operational control of the power plant, which has a total installed capacity of 2,320 MW.

The Chhabra plant comprises two stages: Stage-1 with four 250 MW units, and Stage-2 with two 660 MW units. According to the terms of the agreement, both parties have mutually agreed to form a JV company that will not only manage the existing plant but will also explore potential capacity expansion opportunities in the future.