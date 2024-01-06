NTPC Gets Rs 83.6 Crore GST Demand Order From Bihar

NTPC Ltd. said it has received a Goods and Services Tax demand of Rs 83.67 crore from tax authorities in Bihar.

The demand relates to the short deposit of service tax from FY14–17 and includes a tax bill of Rs 41.83 crore and a penalty of a similar amount along with applicable interest, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The order has been received from the Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Patna.

The company said it will file an appeal before the GST Tribunal against the orders within the prescribed timeline.

"There is no material impact on the financials, operations or other activities of the company," the statement said.

On Friday, NTPC said it received orders for the collection of tax, interest and penalties from GST authorities in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The demands have been raised under various alleged violations and aggregate to over Rs 100 crore.