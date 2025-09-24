NTPC Considers Bulk Purchase Of Nuclear Reactors

NTPC Ltd., India’s largest power producer, has sought the government’s approval to bulk purchase nuclear reactors, part of a wider national effort to expand atomic energy capacity as the country seeks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The state-run company aims to buy large units ranging from 700 megawatts to about 1,730 megawatts each, but hasn’t yet finalized the size of the tender, according to people with knowledge of the matter. By purchasing in bulk, NTPC hopes to lower the overall cost, the people said, asking not to be named as the talks are still private.

NTPC has spearheaded India’s push to build 100 gigawatts of nuclear generation capacity by 2047, more than 11 times the current total, and is seeking to install almost a third of that target. New Delhi’s plan to change existing laws in order to attract private investment comes amid a global renaissance in atomic energy, widely seen as a means of providing around-the-clock, low-carbon power generation.