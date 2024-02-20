NTPC Arm NGEL Inks Pact With Andhra Government To Develop Green Hydrogen Hub

"The Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub aims to create a world-class ecosystem for technologies in the new energy paradigm, such as electrolyser and fuel cell manufacturing, related ancillary industries, startup, incubation, testing facilities, production and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives (green ammonia/green methanol etc.)," the statement said.