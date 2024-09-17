NPCIL-NTPC Joint Venture For Nuclear Project In Rajasthan Gets Government Nod

The government has approved a joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC to build four 700 MWe nuclear power plants at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan. The Department of Atomic Energy handed over the document approving the joint venture Anushakti Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (ASHVINI) to top officials of the Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd. and the NTPC Ltd. on Tuesday, an official statement said.