NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSBI Raises MCLR By 10 Basis Points
ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Raises MCLR By 10 Basis Points

The revised MCLR of SBI will be effective from Aug. 15, 2024.

14 Aug 2024, 10:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of an SBI signage. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
File image of an SBI signage. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The State Bank of India has hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 10 basis points, or 0.10%, across certain tenures, according to an exchange filing on the BSE.

The revised MCLR of SBI will be effective on Aug. 15, 2024.

The MCLR of SBI on overnight, one-month tenure, three months, six months, one year, two years and three years loans rose by 10 basis points from 8.10% to 8.20%, 8.35% to 8.45%, 8.40% to 8.50%, 8.75% to 8.85%, 8.85% to 8.95%, 8.95% to 9.05%, and 9.00% to 9.10%, respectively.

Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, and Canara Bank had hiked their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 5 basis points, or 0.05%, which came into effect on Aug. 12 for Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank and on Aug. 10 for UCO Bank, across certain tenures, according to exchange filings on the BSE.

Shares of SBI closed 0.68% higher at Rs 797.55 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.02% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

SBI, Nippon Mutual Funds Buy Rs 434-Crore Stake In Sundram Fastners

Opinion
SBI, Nippon Mutual Funds Buy Rs 434-Crore Stake In Sundram Fastners
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT