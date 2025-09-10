Novo Tries To Catch Up With Lilly By Slashing 11% Of Workforce

Novo Nordisk A/S is slashing its workforce by 11% and pledging to move faster to catch up with Eli Lilly & Co. in the obesity market. That may mean making the company more like its US rival.

Novo’s new “performance culture,” as the recently installed Chief Executive Officer Maziar Mike Doustdar put it, will probably mean a focus on return to office for workers, faster decision-making and slashing support staff and middle management, analysts said Wednesday. The shift is a stark contrast to his predecessor’s rapid hiring and statements about ensuring employees aren’t too stressed and being responsible about the impact of the company’s decisions.

Investors welcomed the change, even though the Danish company’s update included slashing its profit forecast. The announcement is “a clear step in the right direction,” Evan Seigerman, a BMO Capital Markets Corp. analyst, wrote in a note. “We need to see follow-through and ultimately results.”

Novo’s shares rose as much as 4.4% on Wednesday. The stock has plunged almost 60% in the last 12 months as the company has grappled with disappointments from experimental drugs and competition from Lilly as well as cheaper compounded copies of its weight-loss and diabetes shots.

The majority of the staff cuts will be in back-office jobs and among support staff, according to BMO. Seigerman cited a conversation with Novo as indicating that a goal is to cut “middle layers” of workers that added to complexity in the organization.

The last time Novo implemented large-scale layoffs, in September 2016, the company let go only about 2.4% of its workforce, about 1,000 employees in all. At the time, Novo was facing price pressure for its insulin, the cornerstone of its portfolio before the wild success of its drugs Ozempic and Wegovy transformed the company and pioneered a new way of treating obesity.

By contrast, Lilly, faced with the same market forces a year later, laid off 8.5% of its workforce. Last year, it took 1,835 Novo employees to generate each $1 billion of revenue, while Lilly made the same amount with just 1,044 workers.

Novo employees have anticipated job cuts since Doustdar took charge last month and called for more discipline and prudence around spending. The company’s fortunes started to shift last year when an experimental shot, CagriSema, fell short of the weight loss Novo had promised in a clinical trial. Novo is now pinning some of its growth hopes on a pill version of Wegovy.

The company is planning an investor event on Sept. 17 to lay out a road map for its research and development.