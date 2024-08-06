Novo Nordisk To Hire 1,300 Employees

Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk plans to hire 1,300 employees in India, according to John Dawber, corporate vice president of Novo Nordisk Global Business Services.

The company will be adding employees to its global business services in the region. Novo Nordisk will be hiring across the roles of medical doctors, pharmacists, PhDs, statisticians, commercial experts, marketers, analysts, finance and accountants, IT engineers and architects.

"For GBS, we have a long history in Bangalore, as we started here 17 years ago as a traditional shared service center. Now, our GBS covers the whole value chain of the pharmaceutical industry for us, be it clinical trial design, clinical operations, regulatory, medical affairs, and commercial,” Dawber told NDTV Profit.

The company currently has 4,200 employees, based in India. As investments in the region are increasing, it hired 700 employees in FY23.

"The investments are significant, and put simply, the Novo Nordisk global business wouldn't survive without this GBS and the extensive footprint that we have here," Dawber said.

Novo Nordisk India’s non-profit organisation, Novo Nordisk Education Foundation, has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Karnataka to launch the ‘Changing Diabetes Barometer’ programme.

As part of this MoU, community diabetes centres shall be developed in various district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, community health centers and primary health centres across the state. These will introduce a holistic approach to focused diabetes care as a part of the Outpatient Department consultations.

The pilot projects will be launched in three districts of Karnataka—Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Karnataka and Yadgiri. The programme aims at mapping the impact of diabetes on a real-time basis and promoting early diagnosis and treatment options, along with lifestyle modifications.

“Our focus is to contribute to Karnataka’s primary healthcare infrastructure by building capacity and capability. This will help bring the qualitative and quantitative aspects of this disease to the forefront within society,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, managing trustee, NNEF.