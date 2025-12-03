Novo Nordisk Setback Opens Door: Dr. Reddy's Cleared To Manufacture Key Weight Loss Drug
Other Indian majors with this development are likely to fast-track their efforts to develop or license generic versions of Semaglutide.
The landscape of India’s weight loss and diabetes drug market is set for a reset, with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories securing approval to manufacture and market the crucial drug Semaglutide. This is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in the globally renowned weight loss injections Ozempic and Wegovy.
This comes after a setback for the innovator, Novo Nordisk, regarding its patent protection in India, as per a Times of India report, opening the door for the production of the blockbuster drug and potentially opening up more access to high-demand obesity treatment across the country.
This regulatory green light for Dr. Reddy's marks a moment, challenging the monopoly held by multinational pharmaceutical giants in this high-value therapeutic area.
Semaglutide belongs to the Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class, known for its effectiveness in managing Type 2 Diabetes and inducing substantial weight loss. The ability of a major Indian pharmaceutical firm to produce this drug is has the potiential to drive down prices.
The development is closely linked to legal hurdles faced by Novo Nordisk regarding its patent defence for Semaglutide in India. While the exact outcome of the patent challenge is confidential, Dr. Reddy's successful regulatory clearance to begin manufacturing confirms that the path has been effectively opened.
With obesity recognized as a public health crisis in India, the availability of a locally produced, potentially more affordable GLP-1 drug is anticipated to increase patient compliance and treatment rates. This move positions Dr. Reddy's at the forefront of market segment that is specifically undersupplied and expensive, dominated by imported options.
Other Indian majors with this development are likely to fast-track their efforts to develop or license generic versions of Semaglutide. This could possibly bring in lower prices for the consumers.