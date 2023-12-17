Ozempic Maker’s Obesity-Fueled Gains Seen Slowing After Banner Year

Novo is set to maintain its dominance of the market in 2024, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. But more competition is looming: Zepbound, which is cheaper than Wegovy, is now available in US pharmacies and is expected to get European authorization early next year. Other companies are also getting in on the action, with Zealand Pharma A/S and partner Boehringer Ingelheim undertaking late-stage trials on their own asset, and data due next year on an obesity pill made by Amgen Inc.