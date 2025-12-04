Not An Easy Task: IndiGo CEO Vows To Get Flights Back On Track Amid Crew Crunch Chaos — Profit Exclusive

IndiGo's chief executive officer Pieter Elbers has addressed employees via an internal email, setting the airline's immediate and challenging objective as normalising operations and urgently bringing flight punctuality "back on track in the coming days."

In the email, exclusively reviewed by NDTV Profit, Elbers acknowledged that the past few days have been "difficult for many of our IndiGo customers and colleagues," and issued a public apology for the airline’s failure to deliver on its service promise.

The internal communication follows an unprecedented third day of operational disruptions that impacted hundreds of passengers, primarily linked to cabin crew shortages and the recent implementation of new Flight Duty-Time Limitation (FDTL) norms.

The CEO detailed that the scale of the crisis was a result of an interplay of factors, explaining that given the network’s "size, scale and complexity," these disruptions "grow large immediately and require interventions on multiple levels and dimensions."

Elbers attributed the poor performance to "an accumulation of several operational challenges, minor technology glitches, schedule changes, [and] adverse weather conditions."