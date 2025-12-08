'Not Accurate': Elon Musk Denies $800 Billion Valuation Bid For SpaceX On 'Strong Cash Flow'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has dismissed reports claiming that the space exploration company is raising funds at a $800-billion valuation. Musk took to microblogging platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) and denied the related media reports claiming that the company has 'cash positive' for many years.

“There has been a lot of press claiming SpaceX is raising money at $800B, which is not accurate. SpaceX has been cash flow positive for many years and does periodic stock buybacks twice a year to provide liquidity for employees and investors,” Musk posted on X.

“Valuation increments are a function of progress with Starship and Starlink and securing global direct-to-cell spectrum that greatly increases our addressable market,” added the tech billionaire.