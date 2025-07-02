'Not A Business Where Deep Pockets Mean A Large Moat': Nithin Kamath On Jio-Blackrock

Zerodha Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Nithin Kamath said on Wednesday that he does not see a competitive threat from the mutual funds and investment company Jio-Blackrock receiving a stock-broking license.

Jio-Blackrock was formed as a 50:50 joint venture between telecommunication company Jio an arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., and Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager, based in the US.

The company paired Jio's digital reach and interconnected software service networks with Blackrock's 'Alladin Platform' to provide tech-driven analytics to customers.