Northeast Flight Bookings Soar As OTT Content Boosts Regional Tourism: ixigo Report

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, and Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo, said, 'What truly stood out in The Great Indian Travel Index 2025 was the scale and diversity of travel demand across the country. Faith-led travel emerged as a powerful driver, with destinations like Varanasi alone witnessing nearly 147 million visits in 2025. At the same time, rising disposable incomes and better connectivity are helping expand the travel ecosystem beyond existing travellers'.