Non-Life Insurers' Revenue Grows 13% In February

ICICI Lombard's revenue rose 39% year-on-year to Rs 1,854 crore.

11 Mar 2024, 03:38 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)</p></div>
(Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

India's non-life insurers witnessed a dip in revenues in February, while standalone private health insurers' growth outpaced that of general insurers.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 22,378 crore in February, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

Key Highlights

  • Revenue for specialised state-run non-life insurers fell 7% year-on-year to Rs 1,094 crore.

  • The revenue of general insurers—offering insurance for home, travel, motor, health, fire, and other natural or manmade calamities—rose 12% over the preceding year to Rs 18,284 crore in February.

  • Standalone private health insurers' gross underwritten premium rose the most, at 29%, to Rs 3,000 crore from a year earlier.

Specialised state-run non-life insurers lost market share, while standalone private health insurers and general insurers gained market share as of Feb. 29.

How Three Listed Non-Life insurers Fared in February:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.

  • Revenue rose 39% year-on-year to Rs 1,854 crore.

  • Market share increased to 8.72%, as compared with 8.37% last year.

The New India Assurance Co.

  • Gross premium was up 4% over the previous year at Rs 2,417 crore.

  • Market share fell to 12.97% from 13.57% a year earlier.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.

  • The gross premium for the standalone health insurer rose 19% over the previous year to Rs 1,414 crore.

  • Market share rose to 4.98% versus 4.79%.

