NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNon-Life Insurers Report Revenue Growth In January
ADVERTISEMENT

Non-Life Insurers Report Revenue Growth In January

Standalone private health insurers' growth outpaced general insurers during the month.

07 Feb 2024, 07:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

India's non-life insurers witnessed a comeback in revenues in January after a relatively weak October–December quarter.

Standalone private health insurers' growth outpaced that of general insurers during the month.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 27,221 crore in January, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

Key Highlights

  • Revenue for specialised state-run non-life insurers slumped 60% year-on-year to Rs 970 crore.

  • The revenue of general insurers—offering insurance for home, travel, motor, health, fire, and other natural or manmade calamities—rose 12% over the preceding year to Rs 22,952 crore in January. Among general insurers, public insurers were a drag, with growth of 6%, while private sector revenue rose 15% over January last year.

  • Standalone private health insurers' gross underwritten premium rose the most at 29% to Rs 3,298 crore from a year earlier.

Among general insurers, private sector insurers gained market share by 2.64%, taking their overall share to 53.86%. Public sector insurers lost 1.26% of their market share, taking their total share to 31.6%.

On an overall basis, specialised state-run non-life insurers lost market share, while standalone private health insurers and general insurers gained market share as of Jan. 31.

Here's how India’s three listed non-life insurers fared in January:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.

  • Revenue rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 2,379 crore.

  • Market share increased to 8.76%, as compared with 8.52% last year.

The New India Assurance Co.

  • Gross premium was up 3% over the previous year at Rs 3,264 crore.

  • Market share fell to 13.18% from 13.75% a year earlier.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.

  • The gross premium for the standalone health insurer rose 18% over the previous year to Rs 1,413 crore.

  • Market share rose to 4.86% versus 4.68%.

ALSO READ

Life Insurers' Revenue Rises 27% In January, SBI Life Outshines Peers

Opinion
Life Insurers' Revenue Rises 27% In January, SBI Life Outshines Peers
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT