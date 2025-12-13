Non-Alcoholic Beer Becoming Fast-Growing Category: AB InBev India President

Non-alcoholic beer has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s beverage market, and AB InBev is increasingly placing it at the centre of its India growth strategy. The world’s largest brewer, and the maker of Budweiser, is also combining this momentum with the country’s most powerful cultural lever cricket after announcing its first-ever partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

A key driver of AB InBev’s recent momentum in India has been its non-alcoholic portfolio, led by Budweiser 0.0, says Kartikeya Sharma, president, AB InBev India.

“The category is attracting two distinct consumer cohorts. One includes regular beer drinkers who opt for no-alcohol variants on specific occasions, while the other comprises non-beer drinkers seeking an adult, flavour-forward beverage experience without alcohol," he said.

As per Sharma, demand for Budweiser 0.0, particularly its flavoured variants such as Green Apple and Peach, has been strong enough to stretch supply. With the ICC partnership expected to significantly expand Budweiser’s reach among mainstream audiences, Sharma believes the traction for 0.0 beer will only accelerate. The company is also evaluating the feasibility of brewing non-alcoholic beer locally, subject to regulatory clarity.

The ICC partnership marks a strategic shift as Budweiser approaches its 20th year in India. While the brand has historically built strong equity in music and youth culture, partnering with global platforms cricket represents its next major growth frontier.

Sharma noted that this foundation in experiential culture allows Budweiser to engage authentically with India’s booming festival economy, which now includes mega-events such as Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud. However, cricket offers scale that few other platforms can match.

Under the ICC association, Budweiser will feature across marquee tournaments in 2026 and 2027, including the T20 World Cup in India, the ODI World Cup in South Africa and the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy. The company remains open to deepening its cricket presence depending on the success of the partnership.

Harish Bijoor, Business and Brand strategy expert, says that AB InBev’s ICC partnership signals a clear shift in its India playbook from a niche, premium-led approach to a volume-driven, mass strategy anchored in non-alcoholic beverages. "The focus on Budweiser 0.0 reflects how alcohol consumption is being redefined by younger cohorts, particularly Gen Alpha, where socialising is moving toward non-alcoholic, experience-led formats. With global markets already seeing rapid adoption of 0.0 and alcohol-mimic drinks, AB InBev appears to be future-proofing the Budweiser brand preserving its aspirational equity while expanding reach across a much wider Indian consumer base.”

Beyond branding, AB InBev is also assessing its manufacturing footprint to support long-term demand. The brewer is exploring the possibility of setting up a facility in Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s fastest-growing beer markets. Sharma clarified that these plans remain at an early stage, adding that the company has not faced capacity constraints despite delivering six to seven years of consistent double-digit growth, particularly in the post-pandemic period.

Further talking about the regulatory hurdles, he said that they continue to pose the biggest challenge for the beer industry. Despite India having 8–10 million FMCG outlets, only about 100,000 are licensed to sell beer. Sharma described this gap as a major structural issue that limits consumer choice. He pointed to states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Maharashtra as relatively progressive, highlighting West Bengal’s allowance of home delivery through platforms like Swiggy, a channel that accounts for 20–25% of sales in some towns. Wider adoption of home delivery, he said, could enhance convenience while also encouraging responsible consumption.

As Budweiser enters its third decade in India, AB InBev appears to be aligning culture, consumption and scale. With a rapidly growing non-alcoholic portfolio, deep roots in experiential branding, and cricket now firmly in play, the company is positioning Budweiser to evolve from a premium urban brand into a broader mass-market force in India’s changing beverage landscape.