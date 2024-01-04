Nomura Will Lift Pay By 16% For Younger Brokerage Staffers

Big companies in Japan are offering more generous pay packages as the return of inflation and calls for wage hikes from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration raise pressure on them to act. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., one of Nomura’s main rivals at home, is weighing offering a 7% or more pay increase for local employees next fiscal year. But data last month showed Japan inflation cooled, with growth in consumer prices excluding fresh food items dipping to 2.5%.