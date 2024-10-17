Nokia Cuts Almost 2,000 China Jobs Amid Tough Telecom Market

(Bloomberg) --Nokia Oyj has cut almost 2,000 jobs in China, as part of a sweeping cost-reduction program as the Finnish company grapples with a sluggish telecom equipment market, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The job cuts are part of a broad effort announced last year to reduce headcount by as much as 14,000, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Nokia employs about 10,400 people in Greater China as of the end of 2023, according to a company report.

Nokia and its Nordic rival Ericsson AB have been slashing costs in the face of slow sales, as telecom operators delay or scale back expensive infrastructure upgrades. In China, the world’s largest 5G market, European companies are losing out to local rivals like Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp.