Noise Raises Maiden Funding Round From Bose Corp

The Gurugram-based wearables brand Noise has raised its first-ever funding round from American audio player Bose Corp. as the profitable D2C brand looks to expand its offerings.

The deal with Bose will now help Noise with "innovation in the audio space" and strengthen research and design.

"It’s about the right partnership at the right time, and we firmly believe that our strategic alliance with Bose will be a pivotal juncture in our journey towards revolutionising the future of the smart wearables realm," said Amit Khatri, co-founder at Noise. "We are excited to partner with a company like Bose, whose technical expertise and global experience will help us augment our capabilities and elevate our offerings."

"As we looked at the opportunity to reach more people with the benefits of our technology in India, investing in Noise became an obvious choice,” said Nicholas Smith, senior vice president, strategy and business development at Bose. "Their leadership in the wearables category and understanding of their customers will allow us to collaborate and bring new, differentiated products to a growing market."

Noise reported Rs 1,400 crore in revenue in FY23—profitably and without raising any external capital. It sells smartwatches, earphones and speakers directly to customers and via e-commerce platforms.