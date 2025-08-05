Noida Man's Account Credited With Astronomical Amount? Kotak Mahindra Bank Trashes Reports

Kotak Mahindra Bank has responded to media reports claiming that a 20-year-old accidentally became one of the richest men temporarily after a monumental amount was credited to his late mother's savings account on Tuesday. Trashing the reports, the private lender said they are false.

"Media reports suggesting an unusually large balance in a customer’s account are incorrect. In light of these reports, we encourage customers to check their account details using Kotak’s mobile banking app or net banking platforms. Kotak Mahindra Bank confirms that our systems are functioning normally, with all services secure and fully operational," the bank stated.

Earlier, a screenshot showcasing the amount purportedly credited to the account made rounds on social media. The screenshot shows "Rs 100,13,56,00,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299" as being credited to the account.

The news was first brought into focus through a tweet on X by user Sachin Gupta.