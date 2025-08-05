Noida Man's Account Credited With Astronomical Amount? Kotak Mahindra Bank Trashes Reports
Reports had claimed that an amount of "Rs 100,13,56,00,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299" was accidentally credited in a Kotak Mahindra Bank customer's account.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has responded to media reports claiming that a 20-year-old accidentally became one of the richest men temporarily after a monumental amount was credited to his late mother's savings account on Tuesday. Trashing the reports, the private lender said they are false.
"Media reports suggesting an unusually large balance in a customer’s account are incorrect. In light of these reports, we encourage customers to check their account details using Kotak’s mobile banking app or net banking platforms. Kotak Mahindra Bank confirms that our systems are functioning normally, with all services secure and fully operational," the bank stated.
Earlier, a screenshot showcasing the amount purportedly credited to the account made rounds on social media. The screenshot shows "Rs 100,13,56,00,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299" as being credited to the account.
The news was first brought into focus through a tweet on X by user Sachin Gupta.
à¤¨à¥à¤à¤¡à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ 20 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ 36 à¤¡à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥ à¤§à¤¨à¤°à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 4, 2025
à¤¯à¥ à¤°à¤à¤® 1 à¤ à¤°à¤¬ 13 à¤²à¤¾à¤ 56 à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤ à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤£à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤à¤®à¤à¥à¤° à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤ª à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤£à¤¾-à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤
à¤«à¤¿à¤²à¤¹à¤¾à¤² à¤à¤¨à¤à¤® à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¸ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤«à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/cLnZdMKozD
"A 36-digit amount has been credited to the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of 20-year-old Deepak. This amount comes to 1 arab 13 lakh 56 thousand crore rupees. My math is a bit weak. The rest of you can do the multiplication and division. Currently, the Income Tax Department is investigating. The bank account has been frozen," the tweet stated.
According to reports, the account belonged to Deepak's late mother Gayatri Devi and her son was reportedly alerted on Aug. 3 about the huge credit. Deepak has reportedly turned off his phone after the attention that was directed towards him following the screenshot going viral.