No Takers For Rupee Payment For Oil Imports

The ministry, whose submissions are part of the committee's report which was tabled in Parliament last week, said Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has informed that it incurred high transaction costs as crude oil suppliers pass on the additional transactional costs to IOC.

The RBI, it said, had last year permitted opening of rupee vostro accounts in the partner trading country. Under this mechanism, Indian importers undertaking imports through this mechanism shall make payment in Indian rupee which shall be credited into the special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country, against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas seller /supplier.