No Reason Why India Can't Scale China-Like Growth, Says Jamshyd Godrej

India can replicate the kind of economic growth which was clocked by China in recent decades, according to Jamshyd Godrej, chairman of CII- Sorabji Green Business Centre.

The Confederation of Indian Industry has always held the view that "there is no reason why India cannot achieve the growth rates that China achieved for many decades", Jamshyd Godrej said, while speaking exclusively to NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

However, scaling that kind of growth would require deeper coordination between India Inc. and the government, the industry veteran pointed out. "We need a very close coordination between the industry and the government on policy making."

China's gross domestic product grew at an average of 9.91% between 1979 and 2010. During this period, the country emerged as one of the top global manufacturing hubs.

The Chinese economy, however, lost pace following the Covid-19 jolt, with its growth rate being restricted to 5.2% in 2023. In comparison, India has emerged as the "world's fastest growing large economy" in the post-pandemic period. The country's GDP expanded by 8.2% in fiscal 2024.