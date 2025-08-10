‘No Power Can Stop India From Becoming A Big Power’: Rajnath Singh Amid India-US Tariff Tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said some global forces are unhappy with the pace of India’s growth and are trying to undermine its competitive edge — remarks seen as a pointed response to the US decision to impose up to 50% tariffs on certain Indian exports.

"Many are trying that the things made in India, by the hands of Indians become more expensive than the things made in those countries, so that when the things become expensive, the world will not buy them. This effort is being made," India's Defence Minister said on microblogging platform X on Sunday.

Highlighting India’s resilience and defence prowess Singh said the country’s defence exports have crossed Rs 24,000 crore. “This is the strength of the new India. Our defence exports are increasing continuously,” he added, underscoring that India is emerging as a major supplier of defence equipment globally.

Minister's comments come at a time as India-US tariff tensions have taken a tricky turn with Trump imposing fresh round of tariffs of 50% on India. The biggest contention, the US claims is India importing Russian Crude and hence the fresh round of Tariffs.

While India has made it's stance clear that, it will act in the interest of the nation, the people of India. Ministry of External Affairs in it's statement earlier said,“It is extremely unfortunate that the United States has chosen to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. Our oil imports from Russia are based on market factors and aimed at ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable, and India will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests.”

The US earlier this week announced steep tariff hikes on a range of Chinese imports and certain Indian products, including electric vehicles, steel and aluminium, citing the need to protect domestic industries. Defence Ministers remarks on Sunday align with New Delhi’s broader push to scale up indigenous manufacturing and exports, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers while countering global trade barriers.