No Plan To Roll Out Logistics As Business Under Valmo, Says Meesho CEO

Meesho has made it clear that it has no plans to spin off or externalise Valmo, its in-house logistics network, even as it prepares to become the first new-age horizontal ecommerce marketplace to list on Indian stock exchanges.

Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Vidit Aatrey said Valmo remains a core strategic asset, one built deliberately to create the lowest-cost ecommerce logistics ecosystem in the country.

With India still operating at one of the lowest ecommerce penetration levels globally, Aatrey argued that high logistics costs have long been a limiting factor. Valmo, he told NDTV Profit, is central to Meesho’s mission of making online commerce more affordable and accessible.

Aatrey further explained that Valmo remains entirely built in-house and has scaled into one of the largest ecommerce logistics platforms in India. Its contribution to lowering delivery costs and enabling efficient fulfilment has strengthened Meesho’s unit economics and improved customer affordability.

Meesho does not expect any significant capex needs going forward, he explained. While the company will continue investing to bring the next few hundred million Indians online, the broader model will stay asset-light, leveraging logistics and advertising to enhance contribution margins.