No Impact: Suzlon CEO On Reverse Auctions Of Wind Capacity As Stock Drops

JP Chalasani: I think best is let's decide that at the end of reportinv some facts to the table. I think, all of us including your viewers can decide whether it has an impact or it has no impact. As we speak today, nine gigawatts of bids, which were awarded to various IPPs, in turn have been awarded to the OEMs which are under different stages of execution. And in addition to that, about three gigawatts have been awarded through the commercial industrial segment.

So, therefore, 12 gigawatts of bids have been awarded to the OEMs. They are at various stages to get commissioned in the next couple of years. In addition to these 12 gigawatts, which have already been awarded to the OEMs—not even to the IPPs—about 10 gigawatts of bids have been finalised by the government. And these 10 gigawatts of bids have been awarded to various IPPs, who are in turn in the process of finalising the OEMs for that. These 10 gigawatts, plus additional five gigawatts—15 gigawatts—of C&I is in the market today for discussions to finalise the OEMs. So first, 12 gigawatts are under execution plus there's 15 gigawatts under discussions for finalisation of orders. Twenty-seven gigawatts are pure wind, I am talking about. They have nothing to do with the reverse auction you are talking about. On top of it, there is about 15 gigawatts of bid schedule announced by government of India, which is supposed to be completed in the next few months. In that, only two gigawatts is pure wind and 13 gigawatts is predominantly FDRE (fixed dispatched renewable energy) and the hybrid and RTC (renewable thermal collaborative). Why I'm stressing the FDRE is, in case of FDRE, 1,000 megawatt is the capacity of the PPA. Actual wind capacity alone would be 1.2-1.4 times. In this 13 gigawatts, 10 gigawatts is FDRE. We expect the 13 gigahertz to have at least 13 gigawatts of wind component, which is at the various stages of bidding. Where reverse auction was there earlier, is there today, will be there in the future. There is no impact of this. In addition to that, about four gigawatts of C&I segment will flow in. So we're talking about 40 gigawatts of pipeline which has nothing to do with this reverse auction. And as a country, we have been doing in the range of 1.5-2.2 in the last five years, per year. And we expect to reach about 3.5 gigawatts this year. Even if we achieve eight gigawatts per year, we are looking at a pipeline of eight for next five years. That is the order pipeline that is available. So as a country, what is important is not the reverse auction. It has just no impact, I repeat no impact, on the order pipeline for the next 5-6 years. The execution on the ground will decide how much capacity we will add. We all need to concentrate on execution and get that capacity up on the grid.