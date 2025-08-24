No Impact On Reliance Power, Reliance Infra Due To CBI Action On RCom: Filings

The matter remains sub judice, pending before the National Company Law Tribunal and other judicial forums, including the Hon'ble Supreme Court, for the past six years, it said.

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure said they will continue to focus on business plans and remain committed to creating value for all stakeholders.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (Reliance Infrastructure) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.

Reliance Power Ltd, part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector power generation companies. The company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, including 3,960 megawatts Sasan Power Ltd -- the world's largest integrated coal-based power plant.