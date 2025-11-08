'No Connection With Company': Reliance Power Clarifies On Amar Nath Dutta Arrest

Reliance Power has clarified that Amar Nath Datta, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate has no connection with the company, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company further stated that his arrest has not impacted its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders.

"We have learnt from press release dated Nov. 07, 2025 issued by ED that one Mr. Amar Nath Dutta has been arrested in the matter of fake bank guarantee. Reliance Power Ltd. wishes to clarify that Mr. Amar Nath Dutta is no way connected with the Company and the same has no impact on the Company and its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders", the filing stated.

The filing highlighted that the company and its subsidiary Reliance NU BESS Ltd. and the employees "acted bonafidely" and are victims of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy.