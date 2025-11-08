'No Connection With Company': Reliance Power Clarifies On Amar Nath Dutta Arrest
The company further stated that his arrest has not impacted its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders.
Reliance Power has clarified that Amar Nath Datta, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate has no connection with the company, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
"We have learnt from press release dated Nov. 07, 2025 issued by ED that one Mr. Amar Nath Dutta has been arrested in the matter of fake bank guarantee. Reliance Power Ltd. wishes to clarify that Mr. Amar Nath Dutta is no way connected with the Company and the same has no impact on the Company and its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders", the filing stated.
The filing highlighted that the company and its subsidiary Reliance NU BESS Ltd. and the employees "acted bonafidely" and are victims of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy.
Moreover, it clarified that Anil Ambani has not been on the board of the company for more than three and a half years and that the media reports have incorrectly drawn his reference.
Dutta was taken into custody on Thursday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A special court sent him to four days of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, they said.
The federal probe agency has arrested former Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal and a private person Partha Sarathi Biswal, MD of an Odisha-based company named Biswal Tradelink, as part of this investigation.
The case pertains to a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, a listed company, which was found to be "fake". The company was formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited.