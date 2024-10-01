NMDC Reports 1.3% Rise In Iron Ore Production To 3.04 Million Tonne In August

The iron ore production of NMDC Ltd., formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., rose 1.3% year-on-year to 3.04 million tonne in September, while sales increased 13.8% during the same period to 3.54 million tonne.

The production of iron ore in the Chhattisgarh and Karnataka units saw an increase at 1.89 million tonne and 1.15 million tonne, respectively. That compares with 1.87 million tonne and 1.13 million tonne, respectively, seen during the same period a year earlier, according to an exchange filing. The sales figures at the Chhattisgarh unit stood at 2.32 million tonne and those for the Karnataka unit were at 1.22 million tonne.

The cumulative production from April to September stood at 10.93 million tonne, while the total sales of iron ore stood at 13.85 million tonne.